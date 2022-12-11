Sports World Reacts To Controversial UFC 282 Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after defeating Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Much of the discussion about Saturday's UFC 282 event has been centered around a controversial lightweight decision.

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett was awarded a victory over Jared Gordon by unanimous decision. Pimblett's 29-28 win was met with immediate blowback from observers who felt he clearly lost the bout.

It wasn't just fans who were outraged, though plenty of them were. Former and current fighters also weighed in with their disagreements.

"The worst decision in @ufc history. There is an obvious agenda here," said UFC welterweight competitor Philip Rowe. "Paddy 10000% lost that fight. The UFC has to do better. Insane."

"Anyone else confused right now?" asked four-time UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman. "I thought Jared 100 percent [won] but more shocking than that decision is Paddy’s confidence that it wasn’t even a close fight what’s happening?"

"Come on this is Number #1 Bull---t decision, how did Paddy [Pimblett] win this fight?? That’s crazy! #ufc282," said Dominance MMA Management's Ali Abdelaziz.

"Are there any fighters or Journalists who had paddy winning or just a few of his fanboys? What's a decision that was worse than that?" asked former UFC champion Jake Shields.

"Why the judges did my guy @JFlashGordonMMA like that?" wondered fighter Gilbert Burns.

With the victory, Pimblett moved to 20-3-0 in his career, while Gordon fell to 19-6-0.