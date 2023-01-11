Sports World Reacts To Dana White Punishment Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Dana White will not have to serve a suspension for slapping his wife in public on New Year's Eve, but the longtime UFC president still claims he'll be punished for his actions.

During a press conference on Wednesday, White tried to explain that the hit his reputation is taking in the public sphere is worse than if he had to stay away from his job for a given amount of time.

"What is my punishment? Here is my punishment: I gotta walk around for however long I live...this is how I'm labeled now," White said. "My other punishment is that I'm sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances, who had respect for me might not have respect for me now. There's a lot of things that I'm going to have to deal with for the rest of my life that are way more of a punishment than what, if I take a 30-day, 60-day absence? That's not a punishment to me."

Understandably, a lot of people were not trying to hear what White was trying to say.

"Sounds good and all, but being labeled a domestic abuser is earned through one’s actions," said USA TODAY Combat editor Simon Samano. "It’s not a punishment, particularly for a man with the wealth and stature of Dana White."

"He thinks slapping his wife is a joke? Why he acting Iike this? 'What should my punishment be?' This mfer," one fan added.

"Lol Dana knows his audience and haters, no one is gonna do s--t...The worst he'll get is a woman beater label," said another.

However, not everyone was ready to condemn White for his comments.

"He nailed it. So ready to move on from this topic. Dwelling on it ain't gunna help these fighters in any way shape or form," said one person.

"Dana has perfectly responded to everything. He’s handled it the right way," added another fan.

"They both apologized publicly. What else do we need?" asked a third.

The 2023 UFC schedule will open up on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 217 in Las Vegas.