Look: Sports World Reacts To Jake Paul Announcement

Jake Paul announced his foray into MMA by joining the Professional Fighters League.

The celebrity influencer turned boxer signed a multi-fight deal with PFL to head a new Super Fight division on pay-per-view fights. In a video announcing the move Thursday morning, Paul said fighters will receive a 50/50 revenue split with the league.

"I've already disrupted boxing, and now it's time to disrupt MMA," Paul said. "I know this is such a tough sport, and it's not going to be easy, but if I could do it in boxing, I could do it in MMA."

Some fans might remain skeptical of Paul, but others believe he has an interesting opportunity to help transform the MMA landscape.

"Jokes aside, this is massive for the sport of MMA," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Jake Paul really went from being an annoying YouTuber to a full-blown business man, and I can't help but to respect it," another fan said.

"If @PFLMMA gets more UFC fighters who aren't happy with contracts, it will be the end for the UFC soon," one fan speculated.

"As a PFL fan, seeing the progress they've been making & then signing a big name. This might send more fighters towards the PFL! Great move," another fan declared.

Paul has gone 6-0 with four knockout wins as a boxer, most recently defeating 47-old-old MMA fighter Anderson Silva in October. He made former UFC star Nate Diaz a two-fight offer, one in boxing and another in MMA.

Paul will also help promote and recruit athletes as PFL's head of fighter advocacy.