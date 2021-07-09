Sports World Reacts To Latest Tyson Fury News

The highly anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for July 24, will no longer take place this month.

Fury tested positive for COVID-19, as did several members of his camp. The July 24 bout, as a result, is postponed, per boxing reporter Dan Rafael. A makeup date has yet to be announced.

“BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed,” Rafael reported via Twitter. “New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive.”

As noted by Rafael, Fury reportedly only received the first dose of the vaccine. He apparently never went back to receive the second dose. Now, the July 24 fight is off.

This is an unfortunate development for all involved and the fans. But Fury’s health is of the upmost importance. We wish him and his entire team good health moving forward.

As expected, though, sports fans are upset over Thursday’s breaking news.

Ugh. Was definitely looking forward to this https://t.co/eQdb3vAh1j — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 9, 2021

Also, I am told Fury has symptoms of Covid, not a symptomatic. Being ill, cannot train. #FuryWilder3 #boxing https://t.co/L2F2Iii58J — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 9, 2021

Such a bummer https://t.co/8rGSN0QRly — Dennis Zurbano (@Dennis_Zurbano) July 9, 2021

It’s been a long time since both Fury and Wilder were in the ring. In fact, the last time they were was when they faced off in February of 2020. Fury got the win after a couple knockdowns landed Wilder in a corner. A stoppage was called in the seventh round.

We await word on when the Fury-Wilder trilogy will be rescheduled for. Chances are we’ll have to wait a few more months to see the two square off.