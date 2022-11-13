Sports World Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The sports world is mourning the loss of a legendary UFC star on Sunday afternoon.

Longtime UFC star Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has tragically died on Sunday.

"Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace," Ariel Helwani tweeted.

Johnson was a two-time UFC title challenger. He has passed away following an illness.

The sports world is mourning the loss of the longtime UFC fighter on Sunday.

"Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news," Daniel Cormier tweeted.

"RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy," Michael Chiesa added.

Johnson will be seriously missed by the fighting world moving forward.

Our thoughts are with Rumble Johnson's friends and family members on Sunday.

May he rest in peace.