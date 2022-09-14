Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS - PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation's 2010 Benefit "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research) Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career.

Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November.

Ali Walsh is 1-1 in his career as an amateur fighter. According to the PFL, he is set to make his professional debut in 2023.

"I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me," Ali Walsh said. "I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion."

Because of his name, and his brother Nico's budding career as a professional boxer, news of Ali Walsh's signing has produced some reaction from MMA fans.

Ali Walsh played running back at Cal in 2018 and for UNLV in 2019 before transitioning to MMA.

He finished his football career with four carries for nine yards and three total tackles.