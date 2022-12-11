Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Racy 'Body Paint' Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

UFC 282 made headlines on Saturday night.

There were some controversial results in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, but all in all, it was another eventful night for the growing sport.

Ronda Rousey certainly knows what that's like.

The legendary MMA star took part in some iconic UFC fights over the years. She's since gotten into wrestling, acting and more over the years.

Rousey has even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports fans have taken to social media over the years to weigh in on her photoshoots.

"Good for you @Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ! "Strong & healthy is the new sexy... and...that standard of women's bodies is going into a realistic and socially responsible direction,'" another fan added.

"Ronda, your sensual, athletic Beauty, your prowess in the ring, your down to earth sense of humor and your infectious smile, has awakened something inside all of us, a reminder, of just how much this world needs feminine strength to push us forward. Your life and attitude is an inspiration to many men and women alike..." one fan wrote.

"I think Ronda is a great role model, she is going outside her comfort zone to promote diversity in modeling and encouraging healthy body image. Makes me happy to see someone so candid about working in Hollywood and the excitement she has for getting recognition brought to her sport. She looks great in her photos!" one fan added.

Some of Rousey's top photos are her "Body Paint" photoshoots, as well.

It's easy to see why Rousey is so beloved, both in and outside of the fighting ring.