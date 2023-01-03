Sports World Reacts To The Dana White, Wife Video

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

UFC president Dana White was involved in a physical altercation with his wife during a New Year's Eve celebration in Cabo, Mexico.

A video released by TMZ shows Anne White slap her husband in the face. He then slapped her back before they were separated.

The video of this altercation went viral over the weekend. White is receiving a lot of criticism for putting his hands on his wife.

"Imagine what Dana White does in private if this is how he reacts to a drunk wife hitting him in public," Mandy Stadtmiller tweeted.

"Lock him up," one person said.

"He's a disgusting human being in every way possible," another person wrote.

White spoke to TMZ about this incident. He said there are "no excuses" for his behavior.

"You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White said. "My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--- together. We've got three kids.

"This is one of those situations that's horrible, I'm embarrassed -- but it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now.

White's wife said this altercation was "out of character" for her husband. She's asking for people to respect their privacy at this time.