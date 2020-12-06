Sports World Reacts To The Floyd Mayweather Fight News

If there’s big money to be made, Floyd “Money” Mayweather is going after it. And that’s exactly why he’s set to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in the boxing ring this February.

On Sunday, the 50-0 boxer announced that he will fight Paul in a special exhibition match on February 20. It will be Mayweather’s first fight since his 10th-round TKO of Conor McGregor in 2017. Logan Paul’s only professional fight came in 2019 – a split-decision loss to entertainer KSI.

The sports world is pretty mixed on the idea of Mayweather taking on Logan Paul. On one hand, they’d love to see Mayweather silence the controversial YouTube star. But on the other hand, the mere idea of Mayweather losing to him has some people nervous.

But most people believe that Mayweather will simply beat the living daylights out of Paul and/or get an easy payday.

Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement to get the easiest bag of his lifepic.twitter.com/dvBzVANRTz — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) December 6, 2020

If Logan Paul ends up being the only man who could beat Floyd Mayweather, we will know 2021 will be broken like 2020. https://t.co/iOQBZHKk2X — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 6, 2020

If Floyd mayweather loses to Logan Paul during black history month 2021 might be worse than 2020 https://t.co/KEpNwWN6Xq — John (@iam_johnw) December 6, 2020

Last week we saw Logan’s brother Jake Paul brutally knock out former NBA superstar Nate Robinson. While Jake Paul has his sights set on Conor McGregor and a serious boxing career (so he says at least), Logan Paul seems a little less dedicated.

We’ll know doubt hear a lot more about this fight from some of the big media figures on Monday.

But for now, get ready for all kinds of wild and crazy trash talk on par with the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Will you pay for the fight?