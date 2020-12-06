The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Floyd Mayweather Fight News

Floyd Mayweather Jr.against Manny Pacquiao.LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts after the welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

If there’s big money to be made, Floyd “Money” Mayweather is going after it. And that’s exactly why he’s set to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in the boxing ring this February.

On Sunday, the 50-0 boxer announced that he will fight Paul in a special exhibition match on February 20. It will be Mayweather’s first fight since his 10th-round TKO of Conor McGregor in 2017. Logan Paul’s only professional fight came in 2019 – a split-decision loss to entertainer KSI.

The sports world is pretty mixed on the idea of Mayweather taking on Logan Paul. On one hand, they’d love to see Mayweather silence the controversial YouTube star. But on the other hand, the mere idea of Mayweather losing to him has some people nervous.

But most people believe that Mayweather will simply beat the living daylights out of Paul and/or get an easy payday.

Last week we saw Logan’s brother Jake Paul brutally knock out former NBA superstar Nate Robinson. While Jake Paul has his sights set on Conor McGregor and a serious boxing career (so he says at least), Logan Paul seems a little less dedicated.

We’ll know doubt hear a lot more about this fight from some of the big media figures on Monday.

But for now, get ready for all kinds of wild and crazy trash talk on par with the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Will you pay for the fight?


