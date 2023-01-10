Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Dana White

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill called out UFC President Dana White in a new article for The Atlantic.

White was caught on camera slapping his wife twice in an altercation in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. He and his wife addressed the incident publicly, but Hill doesn't believe the longtime executive is getting enough heat.

Specifically, she called out her former employer for going easy on White due to ESPN's ties with UFC

"But curiously, since the video’s release, White has not been subject to an avalanche of media coverage or nonstop discussions about whether he should be fired, fined, or otherwise," Hill wrote. His behavior hasn’t been condemned by UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, or UFC’s biggest television partner, ESPN, which reached a five-year, $1.5 billion broadcast-rights deal in 2018 to air mixed-martial-arts events and then, in 2019, extended the arrangement to make ESPN the sport’s exclusive pay-per-view provider."

Hill always elicits reactions when she shares an opinion, and that's the case with her take on White.

"ESPN is not gonna let a slap get in the way of a '1.5 billion broadcast deal.' It’s safe to say that their coverage of DV in sports is more about posturing and adding controversial topics to the daily news cycle," one fan said. "In the words of Ted DiBiase, 'Everybody’s got a price.'"

"This isn't even the first time White has shown himself to be a garbage human, yet people still love to prop him up. It's gross," added another tweeter.

"All these men on this thread talking about it's okay to hit a woman if she hits you first and then blames it on the alcohol," one disappointed fan mentioned.

"Excellent read by @jemelehill .Y’all should take a look @stephenasmith @MollyQerim @FirstTake @DLHughleyRadio," wrote one fan who called out ESPN and the longtime actor.

"This is so wild! Like women cappin' for him. Women who’ve had strong arguments about men of color doing similar things," added another commenter.

The California Women's Caucus has called for the removal of the 53-year-old White from his post.

Endeavor and ESPN have yet to comment on the matter.