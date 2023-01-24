Sports World Saddened By The Conor McGregor Development

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 16: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Former UFC star Conor McGregor is making headlines this Tuesday for all the wrong reasons.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on his yacht in Ibiza. This incident allegedly took place in July of 2022.

The description of this alleged attack is disturbing to say the least. McGregor apparently insulted the woman's appearance, kicked her in the midsection and threatened to drown her.

"All his behavior changed at that moment,” the alleged victim said in a statement. “It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me. … We have mutual friends and I have met him numerous times. I can’t believe what he did to me. He is a criminal. I think he would have killed me if I hadn’t got off the yacht.”

The MMA world is obviously disappointed in McGregor's behavior.

"Dude's genuinely a bad person," one fan said. "I don't get how he still has fans supporting him."

Another fan tweeted, "Not even a shock anymore with this guy, scumbag."

It's apparent that McGregor's fan base is dwindling by the day.

McGregor, a former lightweight and featherweight champion, has been involved in a handful of disturbing situations over the years.