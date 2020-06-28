Video: Brutally Violent UFC Knockout On Saturday Night

We had some brutally violent finishes to fights during UFC on ESPN 12 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Few were better than the finish between Tanner Boser and Philipe Lins.

Boser made a big statement in his first fight of the 2020 year. The Canadian heavyweight recorded a win against Lins, a challenger from Brazil.

The match lasted just 2:41. Boser recorded a first-round KO after landing several big blows to Lins in the fight’s opening minutes.

ESPN MMA tweeted out a video of the match’s final seconds. You can see just how much power Boser lands on Lins in the decisive moment.

Bevy of punches by @BulldozerBoser before Lins even hit the ground 😳 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/He21H1Av3s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 27, 2020

It doesn’t get much more impressive than that.

Boser already knows who he wants to fight next, too. He called out Maurice Greene following his fight on Saturday night.

“He told me at the pool a couple of beers deep that he wanted to fight me,” Boser told reporters on the air.

"He told me at the pool a couple of beers deep that he wanted to fight me." Tanner Boser with an unbelievable promo after a huge knockout at #UFCVegas4 😃 pic.twitter.com/iWU6Qwv7Do — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 27, 2020

Greene did win his match on Saturday night, defeating Gian Villante.

So, perhaps Boser will get the “Fight Island” matchup that he wants. UFC president Dana White shared a photo of the octagon being set up at the island on Saturday. It looks like it’ll be quite a scene when it’s finished.