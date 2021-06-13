The UFC may have a new star on its hands in newcomer Terrance McKinney. He needed just seven seconds to KO his opponent at UFC 263 on Saturday, in his debut with the company.

McKinney’s journey to the Octagon this weekend is nothing short of miraculous. He nearly lost his life after consuming a combination of LSD, mushrooms and alcohol back in the summer of 2015, according to Nolan King of MMA Junkie. Luckily, he survived and had the fight of his life on Saturday.

In a bout with Matt Frevola, McKinney needed just two punches to drop his opponent to the mat. McKinney pounced on 31-year-old, dropping a few hammers in the process, before the ref stepped in to stop the fight.

It’s the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history and fourth-fastest in the history of the sport. Take a look.

Terrance McKinney is known for his ground work, thanks to his wrestling expertise. But he didn’t even need to use it on Saturday.

McKinney needed just a powerful two-punch combo to drop Frevola in seven seconds. He came just two seconds short of the shortest knockout ever. Jorge Masvidal needed just five seconds to take out Ben Askren at UFC 239 in 2019.

The veteran Masvidal paid respect to McKinney for his impressive performance at UFC 263.

Unfortunately, it appeared McKinney may have injured his knee during his post-fight celebration. Let’s hope he isn’t sidelined very long.

The injury tonight appeared to be to his right knee, but Terrance McKinney also suffered a broken right leg in a 2018 bout (his first loss), so hopefully this injury doesn't keep him sidelined for too long. #UFC263 — Robert Sargent (@MMARising) June 12, 2021

Congratulations to Terrance McKinney for an incredible fight Saturday night. We’re looking forward to following the rest of his UFC career.