The Plans For UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ Have Been Revealed

We’ve known for a while that UFC has an ambitious plan for “Fight Island,” a series of events contested on a private island somewhere in the world.

It was only recently revealed that the island will be Yas Island, a tourist region in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. But we now know just how the UFC plans to bring Fight Island to fruition.

According to a chart obtained by ESPN, fighters set to compete in any of the four Fight Night events must complete five separate rounds of testing for COVID-19. Fighters will be tested 48 hours before their flight, and again after they’ve landed in Abu Dhabi.

After checking into their hotels, fighters must remain in quarantine until their test results come back. They will then be tested a third time once they’re in the hotel, and remain there until the third tests returns. Fighters will then travel to Yas Island, where they will be tested for a fourth time before their scheduled fight.

Once the event is over, fighters will be tested for a fifth and final time before being escorted to the airport and taken home.

This is a flow chart the UFC is sending out to fighters’ teams ahead of UFC 251. Five COVID-19 tests over the course of the trip. More details here: https://t.co/laruePhqtv pic.twitter.com/6PQHCU23CK — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 24, 2020

Starting on July 12 and ending July 25, “UFC Fight Island” will feature four separate days of fights. The big event will be the UFC 251 pay-per-view, headlined by three title fights.

Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship. In the co-main event, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Max Holloway. Then, in the main event, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defends his belt against Gilbert Burns.

UFC Fight Island is poised to be a historic two weeks of fighting.

Fingers crossed that Dana White shows up on a throne dressed like Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat!