Troubling Details Have Emerged From Jon Jones’ Arrest

Just a few days ago, new broke that police arrested UFC megastar Jon Jones on several counts.

According to a report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the Las Vegas Metro police arrested Jones on Friday morning. Per the report, police charged Jones with battery domestic violence and injuring & tampering with a vehicle.

Details surrounding the incident remained unknown for the past few days, though. Until now. On Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas police department released a report on the alleged incident.

The UFC star allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and was “physical” with her. After being apprehended by police, Jones then allegedly head-butted a police car.

Here’s more via ESPN:

Jones was apprehended by police on the Las Vegas strip just before 6 a.m. Friday. When he was taken into custody, the report states that Jones “became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood” of the police vehicle, causing a medium-sized dent and paint chipping. That led to the felony charge of injury and tampering to a vehicle.

The woman told police that Jones was aggressive, but did not hit her. He allegedly grabbed the back of her hair to prevent her from leaving the hotel room.

Police reported the woman had a swollen lower lip and a red mark on her upper right cheek.

The 34-year-old fighter has had several run-ins with the law on separate occasions over the past 10 years. The most notable of those arrests was a hit-and-run in Albuquerque in 2015.