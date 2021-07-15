Tyson Fury Announces New Date For Deontay Wilder Fight

Boxing fans have been itching at the opportunity to watch Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder battle it out in the ring a third time. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a few more months.

The Fury-Wilder trilogy fight, originally scheduled for July 24, is postponed. Fury and several members of his team tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, disrupting his training in the process. Instead of hoping Fury gets healthy in time, both parties elected to postpone the fight to ensure the health of both fighters.

“BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed,” said boxing reporter Dan Rafael, via Twitter. “New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive.”

Fans have been awaiting word on when the fight will be rescheduled for. It looks like we finally have the answer. Fury announced on Thursday the trilogy fight will now take place on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“WBC & Lineal Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will now conclude their epic trilogy on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, after the July 24 event was postponed due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis,” Fury said on Twitter.

Tyson Fury has the upper-hand over Deontay Wilder. The first right resulted in a controversial split-decision. Fury got the better of Wilder in the second fight when Fury won with a seventh-round TKO.

The two will fight a third time later this fall on Oct. 9 from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.