The UFC Has Parted Ways With 2 Popular Fighters

The UFC has parted ways with two notable fighters, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

According to multiple reports, the UFC has parted ways with popular heavyweight fighters Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. The two heavyweights were reportedly informed of their releases on Wednesday night.

ESPN MMA insider Ariel Helwani has confirmed the news.

As mentioned by ESPN, Dos Santos, 37, confirmed the news on his Instagram account. The former heavyweight champion has lost four consecutive matches.

“I fought through MMA’s Murderer’s Row to get my shot at the belt. Holding and defending it was one of the great honors of my life. Thanks to every opponent, thanks to every fan and every critic. I’m going to spend some time back at the drawing board, but I’m excited to move on,” he wrote.

Overem, 40, has not addressed his future in the fighting world. The heavyweight fighter has 47 career MMA wins and 10 career kickboxing wins.