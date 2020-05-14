UFC’s Anthony Smith Suffered Gruesome Injury On Wednesday Night

UFC was back in action on Wednesday night, after its weekend return. Fighter Anthony Smith had a rough go of it during his fight against Glover Teixeira.

After a solid start to the fight, Smith wound up getting pummeled by the veteran fighter. Eventually, Teixeira scored a fifth round TKO victory, after the referee called it in the fifth round. Smith falls to 32-15-0 with the loss, while Teixeira is now 31-7-0.

Smith suffered a number of pretty brutal facial injuries. One was clear during the fight. He had two teeth knocked out from the barrage of punches to the face from Teixeira.

While on the ground, you could clearly see Smith handing a tooth to the referee at one point. After the fight, he told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that because of the lost teeth, he couldn’t effectively keep his mouthpiece in. He confirmed that he handed it to the ref after seeing it on the mat.

Anthony Smith appears to hand the referee his tooth while Glover Teixiera rains down punches… What is @lionheartasmith made of?! 😨 #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/AoJ48fm8cZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

Knocked out teeth are brutal on their own, but that isn’t even the extent of what Anthony Smith suffered last night. Per Helwani, he also has a broken nose and broken orbital bone, and a bad cut under his right eye, on top of the two knocked out teeth.

Per TMZ, UFC announcer and star fighter Daniel Cormier was heavily critical of Smith’s team for not throwing in the towel.

“I would have stopped the fight, corner could have saved their guy from getting finished,” DC said. “Some mistakes in that corner tonight. And I love those guys! Too much instruction, no crowd to filter it. Anthony Smith is a savage, but props to [Glover] on big victory.”

Smith was fine with how things were handled, though.

I asked Anthony Smith how he felt about the fight going long. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/vv7CYaSELh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 14, 2020

So for better or worse, the UFC is back in action, and with it, the brutal injuries that are often suffered in the Octagon. Even after the beatdown he suffered last night, it doesn’t sound like Anthony Smith would have it any other way.