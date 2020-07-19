A UFC Champion Has Called Out Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor (22-4) may have declared that he’s retired, but nobody’s buying it – especially not UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (17-1).

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said that he offered McGregor a fight against him earlier this year. But apparently, McGregor didn’t even respond to his request.

“I’ve offered him a shot!” Usman said. “I said, ‘Hey if you want it, it’s yours, you got it’ and he was silent.”

McGregor has won titles at UFC’s featherweight and lightweight divisions, but has fought multiple times at welterweight. His last fight – a first-round KO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15) was at welterweight too. After the fight, many thought that McGregor would start climbing his way up the weight class to try and nab a third division championship.

Usman went on on to say that he feels that fighting McGregor is “a lost cause.” He called out the former UFC champion for picking easier opponents while avoiding weight cuts to fight at lightweight again.

Via TMZ:

“[A Conor fight is] just a lost cause,” Usman says … “because we both know Conor — the only time Conor gets up to the welterweight division is if he’s able to pick and choose lightweights with double-digit losses that he can pick off and not have to cut weight to get down to lightweight.”

“If Conor wants a piece at welterweight, he knows who the king of the division is. I’m not going anywhere! I’m right here!” Unfortunately for Usman and the rest of the UFC, McGregor has earned enough money where he really doesn’t need to fight anymore. He reportedly pocketed a nine-digit payday for his prize fight with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. As unfair as it might be to all of the fighters who want a piece of him, Conor McGregor has accomplished enough to come and go within the UFC as he sees fit.