In November, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will make his debut on the big screen. Believe it or not, he's scheduled to appear in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Usman's role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is unclear at this time. He'll join a stacked cast that features Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Basset.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier mentioned Usman's appearance in the Marvel film during the weigh-in show for UFC 277.

As you'd expect, the MMA world is excited to see Usman participate in a blockbuster film.

As for Usman's career in the octagon, he'll face Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. That fight will take place on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

If Usman retains his welterweight title on Aug. 20, he could potentially show up to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with his belt. That would be quite the fashion statement.