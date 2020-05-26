On Tuesday night, UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sent a message to former welterweight title holder Conor McGregor.

Usman has been begging for a fight over the last few months. According to ESPN, the welterweight champ has been training since February and offered to fight in April, May, June and now July.

UFC insider Brett Okamoto said Usman has made his next target very clear. He either wants to fight Jorge Masvidal or McGregor in July.

Usman went as far as the publicly call them out, saying they’re afraid to face him in the Octagon. “Both guys are champions of Twitter, talking s— on Twitter,” he said via ESPN.

Here are his full comments.

“In the history [of MMA], who has ever said no to a title shot? I’m that guy. I’m the boogeyman who these guys are saying no to a title shot against. And they better remain quiet. “Jorge Masvidal, you had an opportunity on April 18, May 9, June and now July. You want to fight Nate — a fight that wasn’t even competitive. And Conor, you said you wanted to be the king of the 170-pound division. Now you’re quiet. So you know what? Just remain quiet. I’ve given both of you a shot and none of you have taken it.”

McGregor took a year and a half off after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

However, his return to the Octagon earlier this year proved successful after he dispatched of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first minute.

When will McGregor return?