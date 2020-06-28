Look: Dana White Shares First Image Of ‘Fight Island’

Dana White’s following through on his promise – Fight Island is happening. The UFC commissioner shared the first image of the Fight Island octagon on Saturday afternoon.

Just a month ago, Fight Island seemed like a fantasy rather than a reality. But White has gone through extensive work to turn the dream into an actual event.

UFC is taking its venue to the beaches of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The first card, UFC 251, will take place on July 11th. The massive card will feature three title fights.

The highly-anticipated Fight Island is just about ready for UFC 251 on July 11th. White shared the first image of the venue on Saturday evening, as seen in the tweet below.

White has always been an ambitious sports commissioner, and this may be his most ambitious venture yet. The pay-per-view UFC 251 will be one of four cards that take place from July 11th through the 25th.

The UFC is attempting to ensure the health and safety of the fighters and teams that will take place in Fight Island. The Departure of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi is sealing off nearly the entire 10-square-mile island. The island will feature the arena, a hotel and training facilities.

The actual octagon, as seen in the tweet above, will take place on the actual sand beaches of Yas Island. UFC 251 is set to take place on July 11th.

[Dana White]