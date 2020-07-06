Fan’s Brutally Honest Message To UFC Fighter Is Going Viral

A UFC fan’s brutally honest response to fighter Paul Felder is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.

Felder, 35, is the No. 7-ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight rankings as of the end of June. There’s at least one fan who thinks he should retire, though.

A fan tweeted at Felder on Sunday to stay retired because he’s better as a commentator than he is inside of the octagon. Felder, who’s 17-5 in his professional MMA career, did not appreciate this suggestion.

“Does it make you feel good saying that? Now would you say that to my face man to man?” Felder responded to the fan on Twitter.

Surprisingly, the fan had a respectfully honest response.

“Nope you’d kick my ass that’s why I said it on twitter,” the fan responded.

Hey, you have to respect the honesty. And it appears that Felder did, too.

“Fair enough,” Felder said.

The interaction between fighter and fan has quickly gone viral on Twitter. It’s been retweeted nearly 4,000 times and liked nearly 28,000 times.

UFC is currently preparing for its “Fight Island,” which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi. UFC 251 is scheduled to take place on the island on Saturday night. Kamaru Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the main event.

If it’s as entertaining as the interaction between Felder and that fan, everyone will be in for a treat.