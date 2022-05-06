UFC Champion Stripped Of Title Belt: Fans React

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: A detailed view of the UFC Championship belt prior to the UFC on Fox: Velasquez v Dos Santos - Press Conference at W Hollywood on September 20, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

All the hype surrounding Saturday's main event for UFC 274 came to a halt this afternoon.

The UFC stripped Charles Oliveira of his lightweight title on Friday because he missed weight. As a result, only Justin Gaethje is eligible to win the belt on Saturday night.

Oliveira came in at 155.5 pounds, which was just a half-pound over the limit. He was given an hour to cut weight, but he missed the mark for a second time.

Some UFC fans are frustrated that Oliveira was stripped of his title in this fashion.

"I think it is such BS to completely strip him of his title when he earned it over .5 pounds," a UFC fan tweeted. "He can still make weight by the actual fight."

Others, however, believe Oliveira has no one to blame but himself.

"Unprofessional," one fan wrote. "Make your damn weight. You're the champ? Act like it."

If Oliveira wins on Saturday, he'll become the No. 1 contender for the vacant lightweight title. He'd then fight the next challenger for the belt at a later date.

On the flip side, if Gaethje wins, he'll leave UFC 274 as the champion.