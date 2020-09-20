UFC Fans React To Khamzat Chimaev’s Insane Knockout

Ladies and gentlemen, middleweight UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev has arrived. Some are calling the fighting phenom the future of the UFC after his 15-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert Saturday night.

There was plenty of hype surrounding Chimaev heading into Saturday’s card. Chimaev boasted an impressive 8-0-0 MMA record ahead of his bout with the veteran Meerschaert. Chimaev quickly moved to 9-0-0 Saturday night after an insane knockout.

It didn’t take long for Chimaev to put Meerschaert to sleep, delivering one blow to Meerschaert’s jaw that subsequently dropped him to the mat. The bout lasted just 15 seconds. Take a look below.

UFC fans are freaking out over the rising star within the fighting world. Chimaev’s knockout punch sparked reactions from plenty of notable UFC fans, including the great Joe Rogan.

There is no doubt now. @KChimaev is THE TRUTH. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) September 20, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions within the UFC world below.

“Ohhhh no way. One punch freaking KO for Khamzat Chimaev. Fuel up the rocket ship, this dude is on the riiiiiise,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted.

“Khamzat Chimaev’s calm and soft-spoken demeanor in his interview after nearly decapitating someone is almost as terrifying as what he does in the cage,” MMA Junkie’s Dave Doyle said.

“I don’t like exaggerating but Khamzat Chimaev is a future star. He’s done everything right since getting his shot and he’s providing the goods for the company. All in his hands now,” another UFC fan added.

It’s easy to see now – Chimaev isn’t the future, he’s the present. The UFC has a rising star on its hands.