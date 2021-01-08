UFC Fighter Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder

On Thursday, police arrested UFC fighter Irwin Rivera on two counts of attempted murder. This horrifying news has left the MMA world speechless since it was made public.

ESPN is reporting that Rivera has been accused of stabbing his two sisters, one is 22 years old and the other is 32 years old. Both were taken to the hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

According to the Boynton Beach Police, one of the two sisters is in critical condition. The police report states that Rivera entered his sisters’ bedroom while they were sleeping and stabbed them with a “brass knuckle knife.”

Rivera allegedly told police that a “higher power” told him to stab his sisters.

UFC's Irwin Rivera arrested on two counts of attempted murder https://t.co/H7nIEZ0FMb — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 8, 2021

It shouldn’t serve as a surprise, but Rivera will not be allowed to fight in the UFC at this time.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the company said in its statement.

“The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

Our thoughts are with the two victims during this time.

[ESPN]