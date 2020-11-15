UFC Fighter Had A Message For Conor McGregor Tonight

Conor McGregor retired from the MMA earlier this year, but it’s only a matter of time before he steps back in the Octagon – Jan. 23 of 2021 to be exact. McGregor is already looking for a second confirmed fight after Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night 166.

McGregor announced his retirement from the MMA earlier this year. But then announced he would be coming out of retirement to take on Dustin Poirier in an event on Jan. 23 of 2021. It sounds like that’ll be one of two fights McGregor participates in next year.

The 36-year-old Rafael dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder at UFC Fight Night 166 Saturday night. Following Anjos’ win, he called out McGregor, saying that’s the next fight the UFC needs “to make.”

“Me and Conor is the fight to make,” Anjos said following his win Saturday night.

Conor McGregor was clearly tuning into Saturday night’s fight. He’s already issued a response to Rafael dos Anjos, saying he’s ready to fight.

“Respect to both men for making this fight and event happen tonight,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Good fight! I’m in for sure.”

It looks like we may see Conor McGregor get back in the Octagon twice next year. Of course, all fans are wondering if he’ll ever fight Khabib Nurmagomedov again. It seems inevitable at this point.

But for now, McGregor is preparing to take on Poirier, and now it looks like he’ll also fight dos Anjos at some point in 2021.