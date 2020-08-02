UFC Fighter Trevin Giles Faints Moments Before Fight

The Spun

UFC fighter Trevin Giles fainted moments before his fight Saturday night, leading to the fight’s abrupt cancellation.

Giles was slated to fight Kevin Holland Saturday night in a middleweight bout. Giles and Holland have engaged in plenty of trash-talk leading up to the match. Giles even went as far to say he would knock out Holland at some point during the fight.

The two were gearing up to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas on Saturday night before the fight was abruptly cancelled.

Giles reportedly fainted backstage just moments before he was about to make his entrance through the tunnel and to the Octagon. The fight has been cancelled as a result. It’s still unclear what caused Giles’ medical emergency.

The UFC believes Giles fainted due to “nerves” leading up to the fight.

Whatever the cause may be, this is obviously a scary situation. The UFC had no other choice than to cancel tonight’s card due to the medical emergency.

Giles is 13-2 in his MMA career with a 3-2 showing in the UFC. Saturday’s bout would’ve given Giles the opportunity to make a name for himself against the proven Holland. Holland’s gone 17-5 in the MMA and 4-2 in the UFC.

Given the trash talking that’s taken place between the two middleweight fighters, the UFC will likely look to reschedule the bout. But there’s no doubt this is a major disappointment in the world of fighting, despite the cancellation being a necessary circumstance.


