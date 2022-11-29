UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Nate Diaz of the United States enters the ring for his fight against Jorge Masvidal (not pictured) of the United States in the Welterweight "BMF" championship bout during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now.

MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN.

Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won that bout via fourth-round submission. That may have been his farewell fight.

Now that Diaz has been removed from the UFC roster, his representatives will begin his free agency process.

Zach Rosenfield said Diaz's team will "immediately" start discussions about future fights.

Diaz has been competing in the UFC since 2007. He has a 21-13 MMA record.

Over the years, Diaz had intense rivalries with Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

It's important to note that Diaz recently started up his own promotional entity, Real Fight Inc., which he plans on promoting. Maybe he'll end up promoting himself for future fights.