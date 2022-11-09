UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier (L) is interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan after Cormier's weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier will meet Anderson Silva in a non-title light heavyweight bout on July 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Silva replaces Jon Jones who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time.

Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes.

"At 49-0, this guy is the greatest fighter of all time, greatest boxer of all time, greatest promoter," Cormier said. "Everyone wants to talk about, 'Well, he beat Canelo [Alvarez] when he wasn't ready. He beat Manny Pacquiao [when he was past his prime]. It doesn't matter when he beat 'em, he beat 'em."

Stephen A. Smith was disgusted when he saw Muhammad Ali ranked No. 3 on Cormier's list.

"Oh my lord," Smith yelled in disbelief.

So far, the majority of Cormier's followers disagree with his rankings.

There are a lot of people questioning Mayweather's ranking. Others are wondering why Mike Tyson didn't crack the list.

At the end of the day, Cormier is entitled to his opinion. Besides, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a great fighter.