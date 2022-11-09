UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time.
Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes.
"At 49-0, this guy is the greatest fighter of all time, greatest boxer of all time, greatest promoter," Cormier said. "Everyone wants to talk about, 'Well, he beat Canelo [Alvarez] when he wasn't ready. He beat Manny Pacquiao [when he was past his prime]. It doesn't matter when he beat 'em, he beat 'em."
Stephen A. Smith was disgusted when he saw Muhammad Ali ranked No. 3 on Cormier's list.
"Oh my lord," Smith yelled in disbelief.
So far, the majority of Cormier's followers disagree with his rankings.
There are a lot of people questioning Mayweather's ranking. Others are wondering why Mike Tyson didn't crack the list.
At the end of the day, Cormier is entitled to his opinion. Besides, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a great fighter.