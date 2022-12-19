UFC Legend's Comment On Brittney Griner Is Going Viral

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

A legendary UFC star has decided to weigh in on the United States' trade for Brittney Griner earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Government traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for the WNBA star, bringing her home after nearly a year in a Russian prison.

UFC legend BJ Penn is among those not happy with the trade.

“How much money did Russia pay Brittney Griner to bring a weed pen to Russia and wait to get traded so they could get the ‘Lord of War’ back in Russia to arm militants to fight Ukraine?” Penn wrote.

The UFC legend is obviously speculating a lot here, but he's among many who have done so in regards to Griner and the U.S. Government trade.

Penn shared his thoughts on Griner and the trade on his Instagram account.

Griner, meanwhile, has returned safely to the United States, where she intends to play basketball again soon.