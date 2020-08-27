UFC President Dana White Has Blunt Message For Trump’s Critics

UFC president Dana White is scheduled to be a speaker at the Republican National Convention on Thursday evening.

Unsurprisingly, White has faced some criticism for supporting President Trump. He reportedly credits Trump for helping the UFC stay alive in its early days, hosting events at his resorts.

White is aware of the criticism, but he says he doesn’t care about it.

“That s–t doesn’t bother me,” White told reporters on Thursday, according to MMA Junkie. “Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about, and you know.”

NEW: UFC president Dana White will speak at the RNC on Thursday, per the Trump campaign — he also spoke at the '16 convention fwiw — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 23, 2020

“I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” White said. “The people that know me know who I am and know what I’m about. Other than that, I [couldn’t] care less.”

White added that he’s cool with several people who hate the president.

“There’s tons of guys that hate Trump, whether it’s celebrities or whatever, and I’m cool with all of them. We’re all cool.”

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to conclude on Thursday evening. Former Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz spoke on Wednesday night.