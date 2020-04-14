UFC President Dana White Reportedly Makes Decision On Next Event

UFC President Dana White is already planning out the UFC’s next event – and it could come as soon as May 9th.

White had to cancel UFC 249, originally scheduled for Apr. 18th, after calls from Disney and ESPN executives, asking White to cancel the card. The UFC president obliged, although it’s clear he wanted to proceed with the event.

But White is wasting no time organizing the next major card. According to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, the UFC is looking to host the next event on May 9th.

Details have yet to be sorted out. But White is insistent the event will be held, “barring outside factors.” Okamoto has the latest on the developing story:

BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9. **Targeted matchups** include … pic.twitter.com/HBcqC8SmH7 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

The targeted main card for the event would include Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje. The fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 249 this upcoming weekend, but global health concerns led to its cancellation.

Of course, most UFC fans are hoping to see Ferguson fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. But after five bookings and five cancellations, it doesn’t appear we’ll ever get to witness the highly anticipated, proposed title bout.

Though, per usual, White is moving ahead quickly. Barring any unusual circumstances, the UFC is preparing to hold an event May 9th.