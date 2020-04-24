UFC Reportedly Makes Decision On Next Event

The UFC held out for as long as they could, but Dana White’s promotion was forced to suspend all of their upcoming events.

But the UFC isn’t going down quietly. The MMA promotion has a lot of contracts to see through and are doing what they can to give us some fights in the near future.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White has confirmed that their next big event will be UFC 249, slated for May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. As of writing, the card is slated to include Tony Ferguson versus Justin Gaethje as the headliner.

But White also had an update on UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He told Okamoto that the UFC is targeting September or October for “The Eagle” to return to the octagon.

Nurmagomedov was slated to fight Ferguson this past month, but was forced to pull out.

Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that they are targeting September or October for Khabib Nurmagomedov's return. He also confirms that UFC 249 will take place in Florida and that social distancing and screening will be implemented. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 24, 2020

The UFC initially tried to pull of its UFC 249 pay-per-view event, scheduled for April 18. But ESPN and Disney shut it down several days before.

White has since announced plans to host matches on a private island, and has even trademarked various names under the moniker “Fight Island.”

Thus far, the UFC has been forced to cancel no less than six events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fingers crossed that everything goes smoothly this time around.