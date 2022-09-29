Look: UFC Star Shares Heartbreaking Personal News

UNIONDALE, NY - JULY 22: Chris Weidman celebrates his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum (not shown) in their UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman had heartbreaking news to share with his followers this Thursday. His 14-year-old nephew has been diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of pediatric cancer.

"Josh is a very active, loving and athletic boy who is a brother to 5 other amazing kids," Weidman wrote on Instagram. "He is always the one to stop and help someone in need physically or emotionally. He has always been our son’s biggest cheerleader, motivator and side kick. He has a long 10-11 month road ahead of him filled with chemo treatments, radiation and surgeries."

At the bottom of Weidman's post, he shared ways that people can help Josh.

For starters, Weidman asked people to keep Josh and his family in their prayers. The second thing Weidman listed was a GoFundMe page for his nephew.

Weidman also said his followers can show their support for Josh by shaving their heads.

"This is my family," Weidman said. "This is my nephew. I just want to be able to help out my family the best way I possibly can. I appreciate your help."

Weidman shared clips of Josh competing in baseball, football, wrestling and lacrosse on social media. It appears they have a close connection.

Our thoughts are with Josh and his family during this difficult time.