UFC Star Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Conor McGregor’s Retirement

UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje doesn’t seem to be buying Conor McGregor’s impromptu retirement announcement following UFC 250.

Gaethje was reportedly in negotiations to fight McGregor this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from happening. Instead, he beat Tony Ferguson for the interim belt at UFC 249 last month.

Following last night’s UFC event, McGregor tweeted that he’s “decided to retire from fighting.” The 31-year-old combatant later told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that “there’s nothing that’s exciting me” in the sport right now.

Shortly after McGregor revealed his plans, Gaethje took to Twitter to fire off a jab at the brash fighter.

“Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes,” Gaethje tweeted. “This guy is on another bender. #propershit #ByeFelicia.”

The 31-year-old Gaethje is set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification match later this year. He and McGregor had mixed words last month, with Gaethje saying the Irishman was “losing his clout” among UFC fighters.

This morning’s announcement is McGregor’s third retirement in the last four years. Unlike the previous two, we’ll see if this one sticks.