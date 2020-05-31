UFC Star Jon Jones Has A Message For ESPN

In case you hadn’t heard, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones (26-1) is not happy with Dana White and the UFC right now. The two have publicly traded barbs over the longtime champion’s desire for a prize fight for weeks.

But after trying and seemingly failing to make his case to Dana White, Jones appears fed up. He had a message for ESPN over the weekend, implying that he’s fine letting the UFC light heavyweight division continue on without him.

Jones says that he’s okay with the UFC making a fight between contenders #1 Dominic Reyes (12-1) and #3 Jan Blachowicz (26-8) for the full title belt. As for himself, he wants to fight UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who he’s had a beef with for months.

“#ESPN (Dominic) Reyes vs Jan (Blachowicz) For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then.”

A fan then asked if Jones was planning on giving up his long-held Light Heavyweight title. He responded with an emphatic, “Yes.”

Part of the controversy stems over accusations from Dana White that Jones wants to make as much money as heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder does. Wilder reportedly makes $30 million per fight.

But Jones disputed that claim on Twitter, stating that he never asked for $30 million.

“Don’t be a f—–g liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits,” Jones wrote on Friday. “I don’t need this b——t Dana. I never asked for Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything.”

He later proposed that if White continues to devalue him as a fighter, then he might as well release him from his UFC contract.

Has Jon Jones fought his last UFC fight?