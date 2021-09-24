UFC Star Jon Jones Reportedly Arrested Earlier This Week

The past year-and-a-half have been rough for UFC megastar Jon Jones. Unfortunately, his entire career may now be in jeopardy after he was reportedly arrested this week.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jones was arrested on Friday morning by Las Vegas Metro police. Per the report, Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring & tampering with a vehicle.

Jones has struggled to stay out of trouble in the 20 months since his last UFC in February 2020. He was arrested in Albuquerque the following month and charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving with no proof of insurance. Jones eventually pled guilty to the DWI charge.

The 34-year-old MMA star has not fought in UFC in over a year due to a contract dispute with UFC. He relinquished his UFC light heavyweight championship belt in August 2020.

Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 24, 2021

Jon Jones has been arrested on several separate occasions over the past 10 years. The most notable of those arrests was a hit-and-run in Albuquerque in 2015.

The UFC stripped Jones of his light heavyweight championship for conduct policy violations.

With his status within the UFC already in limbo, it will be interesting to see how UFC president Dana White responds to the incident.

Will Jon Jones ever compete in the UFC Octagon again? Or will this latest incident mark the end of his UFC tenure?