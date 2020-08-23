UFC Star Tyron Woodley Shares Honest Thoughts On President Trump

With the 2020 presidential election less than three months away, we’re going to see more and more prominent athletes speak out.

Just this week, LeBron James made it extremely clear that he is supporting Joe Biden in his race against Donald Trump. The Los Angeles Lakers star actually laughed when asked if he was officially endorsing Biden and Kamala Harris.

“What’s known don’t even need to be said,” LeBron said. “What’s known don’t even need to be said, man. Just leave it right at that.”

LeBron James and several other prominent NBA stars have been extremely critical of President Trump.

Meanwhile, UFC star Tyron Woodley opened up about his thoughts on President Trump during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“If you have green on your face to him, he’s gonna f–k with you. I think it’s about green to him,” the UFC star said in his interview.

Woodley, 38, is getting ready to fight Colby Covington on Sept. 19. President Trump’s sons have been major supporters of Covington, attending one of his fights. The president even called Covington to congratulate him following one of his wins.

The big-time bout is set to be the main event at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 19.