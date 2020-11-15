Watch: Terrifying Knockout At UFC Vegas 14 Tonight

The Spun

We had a pretty insane knockout at UFC Vegas 14 on Saturday night.

Khaos Williams was on the giving end of the epic knockout, which as quickly gone viral on social media. The 26-year-old fighter out of Michigan landed an extremely powerful blow to his opponent, Abdul Razak Alhassan, on Saturday evening.

The fight was over quickly, too.

Williams landed his knockout blow just 30 seconds into the fight. The UFC world is in awe of the fighter’s powerful display.

Knockouts don’t get much more satisfying than that.

Here’s another angle:

Longtime UFC insider Ariel Helwani summed it up best on Saturday night.

“Khaos Williams means business. That was a scary KO, man,” he tweeted.

Williams improved to 11-1-0 with Saturday night’s win. He’s quickly gaining popularity on social media, as evidenced by his Twitter followers growth in the minutes following the victory.

Williams’ post-match quotes are almost as good as his knockout blows, too.

“People gonna keep sleeping on me and a doctor gonna keep waking them up,” the budding star said.

Good luck to whoever steps in the octagon against Williams next. He does not appear to be a fighter you want to face right now.


