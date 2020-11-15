Watch: Terrifying Knockout At UFC Vegas 14 Tonight

We had a pretty insane knockout at UFC Vegas 14 on Saturday night.

Khaos Williams was on the giving end of the epic knockout, which as quickly gone viral on social media. The 26-year-old fighter out of Michigan landed an extremely powerful blow to his opponent, Abdul Razak Alhassan, on Saturday evening.

The fight was over quickly, too.

Williams landed his knockout blow just 30 seconds into the fight. The UFC world is in awe of the fighter’s powerful display.

Knockouts don’t get much more satisfying than that.

Here’s another angle:

It only took him 30 seconds (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/uQ11wWx38b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2020

Longtime UFC insider Ariel Helwani summed it up best on Saturday night.

“Khaos Williams means business. That was a scary KO, man,” he tweeted.

Khaos Williams means business. That was a scary KO, man. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 15, 2020

Williams improved to 11-1-0 with Saturday night’s win. He’s quickly gaining popularity on social media, as evidenced by his Twitter followers growth in the minutes following the victory.

Khaos Williams (@khaosOXwilliams) has added 3,000 new followers in the last 10 minutes 🤯📈 — MMA Marketer (@fightmarketing) November 15, 2020

Williams’ post-match quotes are almost as good as his knockout blows, too.

“People gonna keep sleeping on me and a doctor gonna keep waking them up,” the budding star said.

"People gonna keep sleeping on me and a doctor gonna keep waking them up." – Khaos Williams with the COLDEST of quotes. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 15, 2020

Good luck to whoever steps in the octagon against Williams next. He does not appear to be a fighter you want to face right now.