UFC Women’s Fighter Has Been Suspended For 1 Year

A general photo of a UFC event.LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: A general view of UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was hit with a one-year suspension Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, the 29-year-old Ostovich tested positive for Ostarine. The prohibited substance is described as “similar to an anabolic steroid.”

Ostovich tested positive through a sample collected out of competition on January 3. She reportedly told officials she unknowingly ingested Ostarine while taking a supplement at a Salt Lake City laboratory which is accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The label on the product also listed another banned substance, but Ostovich did not know at the time it was prohibited.

The positive for Ostovich? She received a four-month credit for “time served” after cooperating with the investigation, so she’ll actually be eligible to return to competition on August 3.

As a professional fighter, Ostovich is 4-5 all-time. After joining the UFC in 2017, she’s gone 1-2, losing twice after winning in her debut.

Ostovich’s most recent bout was a loss to Paige Van Zant in January 2019. She was supposed to fight Shana Dobson in New Zealand back in February but was pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons.

Now, we know it was because of her suspension.

