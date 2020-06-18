UFC Women’s Fighter Has Been Suspended For 1 Year

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich was hit with a one-year suspension Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, the 29-year-old Ostovich tested positive for Ostarine. The prohibited substance is described as “similar to an anabolic steroid.”

Ostovich tested positive through a sample collected out of competition on January 3. She reportedly told officials she unknowingly ingested Ostarine while taking a supplement at a Salt Lake City laboratory which is accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The label on the product also listed another banned substance, but Ostovich did not know at the time it was prohibited.

The positive for Ostovich? She received a four-month credit for “time served” after cooperating with the investigation, so she’ll actually be eligible to return to competition on August 3.

Rachael Ostovich-Berdon Accepts Sanction for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy https://t.co/0HyX5VHHU6 — USADA | UFC Anti-Doping Program (@USADA_UFC) June 18, 2020

As a professional fighter, Ostovich is 4-5 all-time. After joining the UFC in 2017, she’s gone 1-2, losing twice after winning in her debut.

Ostovich’s most recent bout was a loss to Paige Van Zant in January 2019. She was supposed to fight Shana Dobson in New Zealand back in February but was pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons.

Now, we know it was because of her suspension.