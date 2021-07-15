UFC World Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Injury Admission

UFC superstar Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which ended the fight early due to a doctor’s stoppage. But in the days that followed, McGregor and members of his camp have made interesting admissions about his health going into the fight.

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor admitted that he had stress fractures in his leg going into the fight against Poirier. He even said that the UFC, his doctor and UFC president Dana White all knew about it too.

“I was injured going into the fight…” McGregor said. “Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of UFC… I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.”

Maybe it’s an excuse, or maybe it’s the truth and a testament to McGregor’s willingness to fight under any circumstances. Whatever it is, it has the sports world pretty mixed:

“Its not an excuse if hes telling the truth,” one fan on Twitter wrote.

“That’s great and all, but then why tf would he have such an aggressive leg kick game plan?” another fan asked.

“Everyone has injuries. It’s part of the fight game and could play a part in your performance. I remember Rich Franklin broke his hand in a fight and kept going,” someone else wrote.

“Either there’s some massive oversight going on or Conor is trying to rewrite with his own narrative,” a fourth fan commented.

We may never know the real truth about the fight. One thing we do know is that the McGregor-Poirier rivalry isn’t over yet.