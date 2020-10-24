The Spun

UFC World Reacts To Khabib’s Retirement Decision

Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at a press conference.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks to the media during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the fighting world this afternoon when he announced his retirement after defending his title against Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov beat Gaethje via second round submission at UFC 254 on Fight Island. After the win, Joe Rogan referred to Khabib as “The GOAT.”

Today was the first fight for Khabib since the passing of his father earlier this year. The world lightweight champion cited that loss as the major reason for his retirement.

“This was my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said post-fight. “No way I can come here without my father. I spoke to my mother three days before the fight. I promise her it would be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this.”

Around the UFC and sports worlds, the reactions to the Khabib retirement announcement were instantaneous. They all carried a message of respect for the undefeated fighter.

https://twitter.com/Maclifeofficial/status/1320113633137954822?s=20

Is this truly the end for Khabib as an MMA fighter? Time will tell, but if it is, he went out as a legend and a champion.

Hats off to “The Eagle.”


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.