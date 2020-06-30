UFC’s Arianny Celeste Announces Major Personal News

When the UFC officially takes to Fight Island for the first time, its most prominent ring girl won’t be there.

On Tuesday afternoon, Arianny Celeste announced she’s pregnant. She revealed that’s why she hasn’t been at the previous UFC events and won’t be there for UFC 251.

However, according to TMZ Sports, Celeste made it clear she plans to return to the Octagon after giving birth. Her boyfriend, Taylor King is a professional photographer and that was evident with her latest Instagram post.

The popular ring girl took to Instagram with a message for her unborn child. “Dear Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life!” Celeste wrote on Instagram.

“I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to stay strong and grounded. You are already loved so soooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby!

Love, Mommy.”

Celeste started working for the UFC when it was in its infancy. As the sport grew, she became one of the most prominent faces of the mixed martial arts league.

She’s gone on to model for Playboy and Sports Illustrated in recent years.

Celeste and King are expecting their first child to be born in September.