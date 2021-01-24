Video: Dustin Poirier Knocks Out Conor McGregor In UFC 257 Upset

In one of the most stunning upsets in recent memory, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) upset UFC megastar Conor McGregor (22-5) by knockout at UFC 257.

In the first round, McGregor absolutely dominated the fight, landing blows on Poirier that would have put most fighters to sleep. But Poirier’s jaw held firm, and he was able to inflict some damage of his own by injuring McGregor’s leg near the end of the first round.

In the second round, McGregor continued battering Poirier, but the leg injury visibly slowed him down. Poirier took advantage, landing some smart hits before unleashing a barrage on McGregor in the middle of the round.

Between the injury and Poirier’s boxing, McGregor just couldn’t hold up. He was knocked down in the middle of the round and the referee stopped the fight, dealing McGregor the first knockout loss of his MMA career.

Here’s the knockout:

DUSTIN POIRIER KNOCKS OUT CONOR MCGREGOR pic.twitter.com/wmu2iAjDNP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021

The Poirier-McGregor fight was a rematch nearly seven years in the making. The two fighters first met at UFC 178 all the way back in 2014.

McGregor got the TKO win over Poirier in that fight. But tonight, Poirier got his chance to return the favor.

The fight also marked McGregor’s first appearance in the Octagon in an entire year. He retired shortly after beating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, but came out of retirement to fight Poirier.

Assuming McGregor is still willing to keep fighting, a rubber match has to be a top priority. But don’t be surprised if another “retirement” looms.

What a night!