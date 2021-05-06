Video: Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul Come To Blows

Floyd Mayweather is getting ready for another big money fight, this time against YouTube star Logan Paul. But another YouTube star, Paul’s brother Jake Paul, decided to have some fun at Mayweather’s expense.

During a media event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the site of the June 6 match, Jake Paul and Mayweather met eye-to-eye for a confrontation. But as the two were trash-talking each other, Paul grabbed Mayweather’s hat off his head and ran off.

Mayweather pursued and the two quickly came to blows. Video of the confrontation shows the two grappling one another though it wasn’t clear if punches were thrown.

When the two were finally separated, Paul had his shirt ripped and Mayweather was fuming.

Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat after they came face-to-face 😳⁰⁰(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/wKGtatIdOC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021

Few people have done as much to annoy Floyd Mayweather as much as the Paul brothers have. At the media event today, Logan Paul mocked Mayweather’s hairline and even tried to dig at him by bringing up a domestic violence incident from his past.

Not one to back down, Mayweather boasted that he could beat both of the Paul brothers in a single night. But he pledged to knock out Logan first.

If you like absolutely scuffed fights between two widely disliked figures, then the Mayweather-Paul fight should be a spectacle.

The Mayweather-Paul fight is scheduled for June 6.