Video: Incredible UFC 250 Knockout Is Going Viral

Cody Garbrandt celebrates his win at UFC 250.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, Cody Garbrandt celebrates after his knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

An incredible knockout blow from UFC 250 on Saturday night is going viral on social media on Sunday morning.

Cody Garbrandt had the knockout of the night on Saturday. The former bantamweight champion snapped a three-fight losing streak in his match against Raphael Assuncao in the UFC 250 co-main event.

The 28-year-old Ohio native had a walk-off, knockout blow to Assuncao. He connected with a right hand with one second remaining in the second round. Assuncao was reportedly knocked unconscious following the blow.

Video of Garbrandt’s violent connection went viral on social media. “Cody Garbrandt is back,” one fan tweeted.

It doesn’t get much smoother than that when it comes to knockout blows. ESPN UFC writer Brett Okamoto was impressed.

“One of the most gangster KO’s we’ve seen in a minute!!! Hands down, back against the wall. Slip and rippppppp, Assuncao out COLD. Welcome back Cody Garbrandt,” he tweeted.

Bleacher Report is hoping we get to see Garbrandt take on World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes next.

“The two bantamweight finishers share a manager in Ali Abdelaziz, and have both worked under the tutelage of renowned coach Mark Henry, but could almost certainly be convinced to fight each other. Let them duke it in the co-main event of a pay-per-view, and rest assured that excitement is a downright certainty,” Bleacher Report writes. 

Sign us up for that one.

