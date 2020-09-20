Video: Insane 1-Punch Knockout By Khamzat Chimaev Tonight

Knockouts don’t get much simpler than the one by Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Swedish fighter made quick work of Gerald Meerschaert in their UFC Fight Night bout on Saturday evening.

Chimaev needed just one punch to knock out Meerschaert. The fight lasted for about 15 seconds in total.

UFC reacted appropriately on Twitter. “ARE YOU SERIOUS!?” they tweeted.

UFC fans are loving what they are seeing from the 26-year-old fighter. He is clearly a rising star in the sport.

“Ohhhh no way. One punch freaking KO for Khamzat Chimaev. Fuel up the rocket ship, this dude is on the riiiiiise,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted.

“Khamzat Chimaev just won in 17 seconds. One punch KO. The legend grows … Unbelievable,” Ariel Helwani added.

“Dude. You’ve got to be kidding me. Khamzat Chimaev, man… CHOO CHOOOOOOO,” one fan said. “So, uh, Khamzat Chimaev is 3-0 in the UFC now without even really being hit once…”

UFC analyst Joe Rogan probably summed it up the best.

There is no doubt now. @KChimaev is THE TRUTH. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) September 20, 2020

It’s unclear what’ll come next for Chimaev, but it’s clear that the UFC has a major star on its hands.

Good luck to anyone with the guts to step inside the octagon with him next.