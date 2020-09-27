Video: Insane Head Kick Knockout At UFC 253 Tonight

We had an insane head-kick knockout at UFC 253 on Saturday night.

Ludovit Klein, a Slovakian UFC newcomer, made quite the debut on Saturday evening. He needed only a couple of seconds to secure a win over Shane Young. His knockout move has quickly gone viral on social media.

The fight was won with a ridiculous leg kick. Klein knocked Young down with a powerful strike to the head with his left leg.

Klein won in stoppage just 73 seconds into the the fight. It was a pretty unreal scene. Bleacher Report tweeted out a highlight of the kick:

That’s a pretty awesome way to win your UFC debut.

MMA Fighting had more on Klein:

It was Klein’s eighth straight victory and first in the UFC after stepping in on short notice for Nate Landwehr, who was forced to withdraw from the card in Abu Dhabi. Klein missed weight for the bout, coming in at 150 pounds and ceding a portion of his show purse to his opponent.

If tonight is any indication, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of the Slovakian UFC newcomer moving forward.

Congrats to Klein on his debut victory. That is one to remember, for sure.