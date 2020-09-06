Video: Insane Knockout At UFC Vegas 9 Is Going Viral

UFC light heavyweight star Ovince Saint Preux (25-14) reminded everyone just how good he is at putting opponents to sleep at UFC Vegas 9 yesterday.

In the co-main event, Saint Preux took on Alonzo Menifield (9-2) in his first match at light heavyweight in nearly a year. And what a triumphant return it was.

In the second round of the fight, Menifield charged forward and tried swinging for the body. But he opened up his guard just enough for Saint Preux to get in a devastating left hook.

Menifield immediately to the ground like a bag of bricks. Saint Preux didn’t even need to keep attack Menifield as the referee immediately ran between them to stop the fight.

For his hard efforts, Saint Preux earned a Performance of the Night bonus – his the seventh of his UFC career.

Ovince Saint Preux has been on a big of a cold streak ever since he challenged Jon Jones for the interim light heavyweight title in 2016.

Prior to the Menifield fight, Saint Preux had lost seven of his last 12 fights. He’s been unranked in the UFC light heavyweight division for a while after being one of its top contenders for years.

But with a dominant win like that, maybe Saint Preux has turned a corner. At 37 years of age, he still has some tread in the tires – 40-year-old Alistair Overeem proved as much barely an hour later.

Where does Ovince Saint Preux’s knockout at UFC Vegas 9 rank among the best knockouts of the year?